Person of interest for Gardendale death identified

Gardendale police are searching for a person of interest in a death believed to be domestic related.

Authorities are asking for information about Jon Rodney Bowden, 41, after a woman was found dead in a home on the 400 block of Greenwood Ave.

Bowden is described as a 6-foot-5, 230-pound white male. His last known residence was in Odenville, Ala.

The death of the adult female in Gardendale is not be believe to be a random act.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

