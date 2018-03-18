VIDEO: Weekend Weather Chat 3-18-18

Monday's FIRST ALERT Weather Day is the first significant threat we've faced in some time. Are you properly prepared?

Severe storms are expected to reach our area around 3 p.m. and could last into early Tuesday morning.

Two crucial things to have during Monday's storms are the WBRC FOX6 First Alert Weather app and a weather radio. Both provide timely updates for when impactful weather enters your area.

The app is great to for daily use of checking forecasts, but when there's bad weather approaching you can check the radar and also be notified of warnings and watches.

A weather radio is needed nearby while you sleep for overnight warnings and watches. Make sure the radio has a battery backup and you've correctly entered same codes for your county.

