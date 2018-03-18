Neighbors concerned after 2-year-old boy drowns in apartment pool

One neighbor said she hopes this is a wake-up call for parents whose young children play unattended. (Source: WBRC)

Neighbors are concerned after hearing a 2-year-old boy died after drowning in the apartment complex's pool (Source: WBRC)

Neighbors said they want to see some changes after a 2-year-old boy drowned at their apartment complex Saturday.

Birmingham police said the boy drowned in a pool on the 600 block of Earline Circle.

Police said the child drove his mini-4-wheeler into the apartment pool.

One neighbor, who didn't want to give her name, said she's concerned because a lot of children play in the complex unattended.

"I can only imagine," she said. "With that 2 year old, I definitely pray for that family just because that's someone's child. They have to bury a 2 year old. The baby didn't even get to live his life. I feel so bad for them."

She said she hopes this tragedy is a wake-up call for the apartment complex to ensure the safety of its facility.

Police said this is still under investigation.

They do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.