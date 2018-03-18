EMA officials explain tools to stay safe during severe weather

You can get alerts on your cell phone, email, or home phone (Source: WBRC)

Jefferson County EMA Director explains why it's important to sign up for Everbridge alerts. (Source: WBRC)

You have tools right at your fingertips that could keep you safe before severe weather strikes Monday.

EMA officials said you need multiple ways you can be alerted if severe weather is heading your way.

"We started watching this weather when it was many states away," said Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker. "We don't wait until it's knocking on the door."

Coker said a lot of lessons were learned after the devastation of April 27, 2011.

One is that it's never too early to prepare for severe weather.

"We develop a lot of plans," he said. "We send a lot of information out based on what we see over a period of days. Not just a period of hours or minutes."

Coker said there are so many tools available to you to make sure you're alerted before bad weather comes your way.

And those tornado sirens are not one of them.

"That's your last resort," said Coker. "Don't bet your life on a tornado siren. But have other ways, multiple ways to get alerts."

Everbridge is one way.

"Go to our website, which is jeffcoema.org," he said. "And if you click on the red button under the flag, it is Everbridge. And that is a mass notification system. When you click on that, you can sign up to get alerts."

You can get alerts for tornado warnings and watches, freeze warnings, even emergency situations like active shooter situations.

If they happen in Jefferson County, and you're signed up, you'll be alerted.

"Text messages on your cell phones, emails, which we don't recommend for bad weather, or you can get a call on your home phone," he said. "That's something that's very, very important to our senior citizens."

Coker suggested signing up for alerts on Tuscaloosa County's EMA website as well to get an even earlier heads-up.

"That's time that you might need to make a critical decision," he said. "Especially for anybody that lives in the central to the western side of Jefferson County."

To sign up for alerts from Jefferson County EMA, click here.

To sign up for alerts from Tuscaloosa County EMA, click here.

Coker said if you're going to be out Monday, especially around the afternoon and evening hours, make sure you also have a plan in place.

