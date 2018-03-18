Alabama angler Jordan Lee repeats at Bassmaster Classic

After three magical days on Lake Hartwell, Jordan Lee now belongs to one of the most exclusive fraternities in professional bass fishing.

Lee, an Auburn University graduate, began Sunday’s championship round in 15th place before catching five bass that weighed 16 pounds, 5 ounces to win the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’s Sporting Goods with a three-day total of 47 pounds, 1 ounce.

Lee, who won last year’s Classic on Lake Conroe, joins fishing legends Rick Clunn and Kevin VanDam as the only anglers in history to win the Super Bowl of professional bass fishing two years in a row.

“That part of it hasn’t set in for me,” said Lee, who pushed his career earnings with B.A.S.S. past $1 million with the $300,000 Classic win. “I’m still just freaking out.

“It was just a perfect week for me. I caught fish on five different baits and lot of different techniques.”

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.