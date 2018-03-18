Alabama advances in WNIT to third round

A balanced attacked helped the Alabama women's basketball team cruise against Central Florida 80-61 in the second round of the WNIT.

A back-and-forth battle in the first quarter gave way to leading by as many as 10 points in the second period before taking an eight-point advantage into halftime. The Tide led by between eight and 14 points in the third quarter before extending the lead by as many as 23 in the final period.

Four Alabama players scored 14 or more points, led by senior Hannah Cook’s 17 points, while five players had five or more rebounds led by eight from senior Quanetria Bolton.

The Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech Thursday at 7 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum in the third round. It will be a rematch of last year’s WNIT quarterfinal

