Historic season for UAB women's basketball ends

The UAB women's basketball team battled for 40 minutes, but Georgia Tech's shooting was just too good.
The Yellow Jackets shot 59 percent to eliminate the Blazers from the second round of the WNIT, 91-47.
UAB (27-7, 13-3) closed out its historic season with a program-best 27 wins overall and 13 wins in conference play, while setting numerous school records, including the most 3-pointers in a season (267), the highest single-season 3-point field goal percentage (37.6) and the most assists in a season (590).
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.