Historic season for UAB women's basketball ends

The UAB women's basketball team battled for 40 minutes, but Georgia Tech's shooting was just too good.

The Yellow Jackets shot 59 percent to eliminate the Blazers from the second round of the WNIT, 91-47.

UAB (27-7, 13-3) closed out its historic season with a program-best 27 wins overall and 13 wins in conference play, while setting numerous school records, including the most 3-pointers in a season (267), the highest single-season 3-point field goal percentage (37.6) and the most assists in a season (590).

