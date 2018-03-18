First Alert Weather Day: Severe Weather Central

Find continuing coverage of the severe weather threat in Alabama for Monday, March 19th.

Important Links

FIRST ALERT Weather Forecast: See the latest forecast here.

School Closings and Early Dismissals: Click Here.

Where's your nearest storm shelter? Click Here.

Find your County Code for your Weather Radio: Click Here.

Download the First Alert Weather App: Click Here.

First Alert Skyvision Cameras: Click Here.

WBRC FOX6 on Social Media

WBRC FOX6 News: Facebook | Twitter

WBRC FOX6 Weather: Facebook | Twitter

WBRC FOX6 News meteorologists’ social media accounts:

J-P Dice: Facebook | Twitter

Mickey Ferguson: Facebook | Twitter

Jill Gilardi: Facebook | Twitter

Fred Hunter: Facebook | Twitter

Wes Wyatt: Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.