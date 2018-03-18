First Alert Weather Day: Severe Weather Central

Find continuing coverage of the severe weather threat in Alabama for Monday, March 19th.
FIRST ALERT Weather Forecast: See the latest forecast here.
School Closings and Early Dismissals: Click Here.
Where's your nearest storm shelter? Click Here.
Find your County Code for your Weather Radio: Click Here.
Download the First Alert Weather App: Click Here.
First Alert Skyvision Cameras: Click Here.
WBRC FOX6 News: Facebook | Twitter
WBRC FOX6 Weather: Facebook | Twitter
WBRC FOX6 News meteorologists’ social media accounts:
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.