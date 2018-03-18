Funeral arrangements for UAB Highlands Hospital victim announced

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the victim who was killed in a shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.

Nancy Swift, 63, was shot and killed by 31-year-old Trevis Deron Coleman at the hospital on Wednesday night. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Swift's funeral is scheduled for Monday at Westwood Baptist Church in Alabaster. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. The service will start immediately afterward.

There will be a second service at Hatley Missionary Baptist Church in Hatley, Miss. on March 20. Visitation is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. with the service starting immediately afterward. Swift's burial will be at Masonic Cemetery in Amory, Miss.

Swift, according to her obituary was a nurse for more than 40 years and a survivor of breast and colon cancers.

A second victim, Tim Isley, remains in the hospital in stable condition.

