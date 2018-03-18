Where's your nearest storm shelter?

Alabama Emergency Management Agencies provide great services for when bad weather hits. One of their best forms of support are storm shelters.

With Monday's FIRST ALERT Weather Day looming, make sure you know where your nearest storm shelter is located.

Here's a list of storm shelters in Jefferson, Shelby and Tuscaloosa counties.

Jefferson County

Adamsville - 421 Spring St, Adamsville 35005 (near the Senior Citizens Center)

Bagley Fire Department 7175 Bankhead Hwy. Dora 35062 (residents around the fire department only)

Birmingham - Jimmie Hudson Park 305 Pratt Highway

Birmingham - Pratt City Park 1331 3rd Street

Birmingham - Smithfield Estates 1707-B Huntington Drive

Brookside - 2711 Municipal Lane

Concord - 6117 Willow Circle

Edgewater Oaks Subdivision - Lannie Bonner Circle, Birmingham

Fultondale - 3220 Hubbert Drive

Fultondale - Maple Crest Drive & Walker Chapel Road

Graysville - 4041 Cherry Avenue, Birmingham

North Smithfield I - 4533 Hutson Avenue North, Birmingham

North Smithfield Manor - North Smithfield Manor Lane, Birmingham

Pleasant Grove - 464 7th Avenue

Tannehill State Park - 12632 Confederate Parkway, McCalla

Trussville - 421 Cherokee Drive (behind building)

Vestavia Hills - Liberty Park - 4700 Sicard Hollow Road (for park use only)

Warrior Shelter I - 309 Trafford Road

Shelby County

Columbiana - 107 Mildred Street

Vincent - 5384 Highway 62

Westover City - 3312 Westover Road

West Shelby - 4175 Highway 22, Montevallo

Calera - 780 8th Ave. (near elementary school)

Tuscaloosa County

Tuscaloosa Magnet School – 315 McFarland Blvd E., Tuscaloosa, AL

University Place School – 2000 First Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy – 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL

Alberta School of Performing Arts – 2700 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Big Sandy Elementary School - 12058 Upper Hull Rd, Tuscaloosa

Brookwood - 15689 Highway 216 (two shelters behind town hall)

Brookwood High School - 12250 George Richmond Parkway

Bruhl Elementary School - 11968 Buhl School Road (open only outside of school hours)

Carroll's Creek - 11580 Frank Lary Road, Northport (located behind VPD Station #1)

Coaling Fire Department – 15150 Highway 11 N.

Coaling Recreation Complex – 11281 Stephens Loop., Coaling, AL

Stone Gate Mobile Home Park in the back of the park – 15100 Stone Gate Dr., Coaling

Wallace Tingle Park – 17058 Tingle Tangle Rd, Vance

High-Quality Fuel Gas Station – 18344 Highway 11 N., Vance

Coker - 11549 Eisenhower Drive

Echola Volunteer Fire Department - 17658 Co Rd 21, Gordo

Holt Elementary School - 1001 Crescent Ridge Rd NE, Tuscaloosa (open only outside of school hours)

Salvation Army - 2902 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa

Samantha Volunteer Fire Department. – 13003 Northside Road, Berry

Spayberry Center at Lloyd Wood Education Center - 2300 26th Avenue, Northport

Yellow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. – 16040 Yellowcreek Road, Tuscaloosa

