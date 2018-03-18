Twins SS Polanco suspended 80 games for drug violation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Twins SS Polanco suspended 80 games for drug violation

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, left, goes into third base ahead of the throw to Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt after hitting a triple off Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wed... (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, left, goes into third base ahead of the throw to Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt after hitting a triple off Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wed...

NEW YORK (AP) - Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner's office announced the penalty Sunday. Polanco tested positive for Stanozolol and became the sixth player to be banned this year under the major league drug program - one more than last year.

Polanco hit .256 with 13 home runs and 74 RBIs last season while starting 127 games at shortstop. The 24-year-old also stole 13 bases in helping the Twins earn an AL wild-card spot.

In a statement released by the players' union, Polanco said he didn't "intentionally consume this steroid."

Polanco said he requested a substance from his athletic trainer in the Dominican Republic, but was given something else.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

