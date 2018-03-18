Twins SS Polanco suspended 80 games for drug violation

Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico, and the man has been arrested.More >>
Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.More >>
Shoppers at a Southern California mall ran into stores and out the exits after authorities say a gunman shot and killed one person and then turned the gun on himself.More >>