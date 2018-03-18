School Closures: Mar. 20th, 2018 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

School Closures: Mar. 20th, 2018

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images

Some schools have announced closures for Tuesday, March 20th. See the full list below. We'll continue updating as other schools announce their plans.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly