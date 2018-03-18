School Closings & Early Dismissals: Mar. 19th, 2018 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

School Closings & Early Dismissals: Mar. 19th, 2018

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images

Some schools have announced early dismissals for Monday, March 19th. See the full list below. We'll continue updating as other schools announce their plans.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly