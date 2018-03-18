NCAA Tournament Round 2: Auburn vs. Clemson

After the Auburn Tigers survived a scare against College of Charleston, winning 62-58 in Round One of the NCAA Tournament, they are set to take on another team of Tigers.
Auburn (no. 4) faces Clemson (no. 5) in the round of 32.
Follow all the action below.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.