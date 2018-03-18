FIRST ALERT Update: Enhanced risk for strong to severe storms late Monday

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON ENHANCED SEVERE WEATHER RISK: This afternoon we are tracking a large cluster of rain and embedded storms over south Mississippi and Alabama. Our area will be impacted by the northern end of this system, so we will have a good chance of showers this evening. As this system passes to the east, there is a potential for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms after midnight and through the early morning. I can’t rule out a hail producer, with gusty winds in the morning. Once again, this threat will be very isolated.

We should catch a decent break in the wet weather tomorrow, however a more enhanced risk will arrive in the afternoon. After 3 p.m. there will be a potential for storms to materialize, and given the high instability, we could see rotating supercell storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail. In fact, we can’t rule out up to tennis ball size hail. The peak threat time will be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio has fresh batteries and alert mode is on. Also, download our FREE WBRC Fox6 Weather app for alerts. The severe threat will end over east Alabama late tomorrow night, with lingering showers for the first day of Spring. For now, we will hold on to a good chance of showers for Tuesday as a cold upper air trough pivots across the state. This should gradually lift out of the region with big improvements for the rest of the week. I am seeing another chance of wet weather returning to the forecast for next weekend. I’ll be sure to pass along more specifics in my extended forecast at 9/10 p.m. Stay tuned!

