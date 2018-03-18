Vestavia Hills officer seriously injured after being struck by car

A Vestavia Hills police officer is seriously injured after being struck by a car last night.

Capt. Brian Gilham confirmed the officer was assisting with a traffic call around midnight when the suspect's car ran into the officer's car, which ran over the officer.

The accident happened on Highway 31 near McGuire Road.

Gilham said the officer was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening, but are serious. The suspect is in custody, but charges are pending.

Vestavia police will release more information Monday.

