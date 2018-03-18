UPDATE: Vestavia Hills officer injured in DUI crash resting at home

Paul Eidson is charged with a DUI crash that seriously injured a Vestavia Hills police office. (Source: Vestavia PD Facebook page)

A Vestavia Hills police officer who was seriously injured in a DUI crash is resting at home.

In a Facebook post, police say the officer has a long road to recovery but hopefully he will be back on the force soon.

Police ask those that want to help go to the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation to donate.

Paul Eidson, 26, from Warrior is charged with two-counts of assault first-degree DUI. He is in the Jefferson County Jail.

Capt. Brian Gilham confirmed the officer was assisting with a traffic call when Eidson's car crashed into the officer's car, which then crashed into the officer.

The accident happened on Highway 31 near McGuire Road.

Gilham said the officer was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening, but are serious.

A passenger in Eidson's vehicle also suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The officer's name has not yet been released.

