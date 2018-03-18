Man charged in DUI crash that seriously injured Vestavia Hills police officer

Paul Eidson is charged with a DUI crash that seriously injured a Vestavia Hills police office. (Source: Vestavia PD Facebook page)

A Warrior man has been charged in a DUI crash that seriously injured a Vestavia Hills Police Officer Saturday night.

Paul Eidson, 26, is charged with two-counts of assault first-degree DUI. He is in the Jefferson County Jail.

Capt. Brian Gilham confirmed the officer was assisting with a traffic call when Eidson's car crashed into the officer's car, which then crashed into the officer.

The accident happened on Highway 31 near McGuire Road.

Gilham said the officer was transported to UAB Hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening, but are serious.

A passenger in Eidson's vehicle also suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The officer's name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.