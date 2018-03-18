Body of missing Georgia kayaker discovered - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Body of missing Georgia kayaker discovered

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The body of a missing Georgia kayaker was found this morning around 10:15.

Lt. Stacy Smith with Marine police confirmed the body was recovered in Lay Lake, about 8 miles south of Logan Martin Dam.

The kayaker went missing last weekend near the dam.

