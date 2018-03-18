FIRST ALERT for severe weather day tomorrow

A "Marginal" Risk for severe storms will continue across southern parts of Alabama between noon and 8 pm according to the Storm Prediction Center. The main areas of concern will be south of Livingston to Wetumpka to the Phenix City line. The main threats will be isolated damaging wind gusts and up to a quarter size of hail. Severe storms are likely across Central Alabama tomorrow with the greatest threat coming between 3 pm and 11 pm. The threat has been upgraded to "Enhanced" due to the threat for large to very large hail, tornadoes, and damaging winds along and north of a line from Geiger to Wetumpka to Phenix City.

There remains a "Slight Risk" for large hail and damaging winds south of this line. The greatest tornado threat will likely be across the northern and especially northeast counties of Central Alabama. Rain chances will linger through much of the day Tuesday. Beyond the first day of Spring, cooler air moving in behind the system will result in the potential for lows at or below freezing across far northern portions of Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Our next rain chances re-appear Friday night and Saturday.

