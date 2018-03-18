Birmingham fire respond to chemical spill

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a chemical spill near Bermco Aluminum on Messer Airport Highway Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Harold Watson, employees were changing out a cylinder tank full of chlorine when it spilled over. Two employees suffered minor injuries from inhalation.

Hazmat and decontamination crews responded to the scene for clean-up. The Emergency Management Agency is headed to the scene.

Police have roads blocked and expect roads to be closed for about an hour.

