Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway AL 157

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred late Saturday evening in Sheffield.

Troopers with the Quad Cities Post responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway AL 157 and Duncan Lane.

75-year-old Jimmy Oneal Waldrep of Leighton was pronounced dead on the scene. According to authorities, Waldrep was walking along the highway when he was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene.

Another motorist stopped to assist Waldrep and told troopers he saw a dark colored sedan leaving the scene. The vehicle is likely to have damage to the front including the headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Quad Cities Trooper Post at 256-383-9212 ext. 0.

