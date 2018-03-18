Fred: Rain this afternoon...First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

There is a marginal risk of severe storms across southern portions of Central Alabama later today between noon and 8 pm. Severe storms appear likely across Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening with the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes with the greatest threat from large to very large hail. Cooler air moving in behind the system will result in the potential for lows at or below freezing across northern portions of Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The parameters for severe weather are still marginal in areas to the south this afternoon with the main threats being strong winds and some small hail. The biggest concern remains for Monday afternoon and evening with large hail. Any rain which develops earlier in the day along the Gulf Coast could limit the severe weather threat. However, if thunderstorms develop earlier in the day, the air could still become more unstable which will enhance the severe weather threat during the afternoon maintaining the threat for large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat still exists but is still uncertain due to the uncertainty for coastal rain earlier in the day. Colder air will follow with the chance for some freezing temperatures by sunrise Thursday morning.

