FIRST ALERT Update: Stay alert tomorrow night, Monday for strong to severe storms

UPDATE ON THE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: While things have been quiet around here tonight, strong to severe storms have been impacting eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. These storms will remain well northeast of our area and we will remain dry for the most part overnight. There is another cluster of storms to the west that will track east overnight across Louisiana and Mississippi. This will be impacting the southern part of the state tomorrow and we will catch the northern end of this activity, around midday. This will mainly be rain showers with northing severe in the short term. The risk for strong to severe storms will increase late tomorrow night as a warm front lifts north. This will bring a threat of damaging hail and straight-line winds with storms between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Monday. Make sure you have a way of receiving severe weather alerts before going to bed Sunday night. The more enhanced severe risk comes on Monday. Strong to severe storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, primarily between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. These storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and also tornadoes. Stay weather alert and weather aware as we continue to fine tune the forecast! Cooler, drier, more stable air will settle in on Tuesday, with gradual clearing for the arrival of Spring. I will lead off the 10 p.m. news tonight with an update. Meteorologist Fred Hunter will also have updates beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

