2 people shot in west Birmingham, one with life-threatening injuries

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Peter Williston confirmed a black female was shot multiple times and has life-threatening injuries. A black male was shot once and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The two individuals were shot inside a vehicle on the 2000 block of Northland Ave in west Birmingham.

No suspect is in custody.

