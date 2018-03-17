2 people shot in west Birmingham, one with life-threatening injuries

A suspect is in custody after running from Birmingham police.More >>
While things have been quiet around here tonight, strong to severe storms have been impacting eastern Tennessee and northern Georgia.More >>
Eric Lamar Caffey as the suspect taken into custody in Friday's officer-involved shooting.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.More >>
A student at Coosa County High School has been arrested for making a threat toward the school.More >>
