NFL player gives students the VIP treatment ahead of prom

Addison decided to give back to his community by sponsoring this event with the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (Source; Joseph Bryant)

An NFL player is giving back to his hometown in a special way.

Six high school students who currently live in public housing got the star treatment Saturday, all thanks to Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Mario Addison.

Belk opened its doors early so the students could get pampered ahead of prom. Addison is from Birmingham and grew up in public housing.

"Your address does not determine your destiny, or your future, or the level of your success," said Joseph Bryant with the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District "He's living proof of that. He grew up in a challenged community, but that was not an impediment to his success. Once he achieved his success, he came back, and helped someone else."

Addison has sponsored other evens with the housing authority.

Last year, he sent high school students to see him play in Charlotte.

