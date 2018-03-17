Birmingham family continues searching for missing teen

Rickett has been missing for over a month (Source: WBRC)

A Birmingham family is pleading for answers as they continue to search for a missing teen.

Daniel Rickett, 17, has been missing for over a month. Friends and family got together Saturday to search for any signs of where he could be.

"It's torture. It really is. It's torture on all of us," said Rickett's godmother Juanita Kirksey.

Volunteers braved the rain, put on their shirts and set out to search for answers.

"Can y'all imagine? Wondering where your son is," said Kirksey. "Is he crying out for you? What type of condition? You don't know."

She said the last time anyone saw Rickett was February 8. He was home recovering from eye surgery the day before.

"His mother came home. He was gone," she said.

His phone was there, but he wasn't.

He had dreams of following his father's footsteps and joining the U.S. Air Force.

And with no leads, Kirksey said Saturday's search could finally bring Rickett's family some closure.

Teams of 15 combed through wooded areas in the Fountain Heights and Druid Hills neighborhoods.

Kirksey said after hearing police say Rickett could be in danger she maintains faith that someone knows something and more information will develop soon.

"We will not stop searching, we will not stop asking, we will not stop pleading, nor will we stop praying for the return of Daniel," Kirksey said.

There's a $2,500 reward for information on Rickett's whereabouts.

If you have any information, call Birmingham Police Department Family Services 205-297-8413 or 205-328-9311.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.