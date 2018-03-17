2-year-old boy drowns in improperly fenced apartment pool - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2-year-old boy drowns in improperly fenced apartment pool

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A 2-year-old boy has died from drowning in an apartment pool.

Birmingham police say the child drove his mini-4-wheeler into an apartment pool on the 600 block of Earline Circle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the pool is not properly fenced and there was a breach that allowed the child to drive his toy in.

No foul play is suspected.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

