Man in custody after attempting to run from deputies

A man was arrested this afternoon for running from police after not stopping for a car tag violation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says just before 5 p.m. Center Point deputies tried to stop the driver, but he refused to stop for several blocks. He threw a gun from the car before stopping on 16th Ave. NW and three males fled from the car into a house.

Deputies entered the house, arresting one suspect while the other two continued fleeing.

Deputies learned the homeowner is related to one of the suspects and was on the phone with them prior to the suspects' arrival at her house.

