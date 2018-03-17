Man in custody after attempting to run from deputies

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a chemical spill near Bermco Aluminum on Messer Airport Highway Sunday morning.More >>
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a chemical spill near Bermco Aluminum on Messer Airport Highway Sunday morning.More >>
A suspect is in custody after running from Birmingham police.More >>
A suspect is in custody after running from Birmingham police.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred late Saturday evening.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred late Saturday evening.More >>
A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County killed two women.More >>
A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County killed two women.More >>
A Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident.More >>
A Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident.More >>