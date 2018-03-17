Driver in custody after attempting to allude deputies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Driver in custody after attempting to allude deputies

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A suspect is in custody after running from Birmingham police following a failed traffic stop.

Sgt. Jack Self confirmed the driver did not stop asking a traffic violation. After a brief foot chase, he was caught and arrested.

The chase ended on the 1500 block of 15th Terrace NW.

