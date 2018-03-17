FIRST ALERT Update: Severe weather risk increasing for next few days

UPDATE ON SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: The weather will remain very tranquil tonight, although a front will be crossing the area. This will d rop temperatures into the 50s, with a light north wind for the start of the day tomorrow. The weather will quickly change later in the day tomorrow, as a warm front surges north. This will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms that will continue tomorrow night. There is a slight to marginal risk for a strong to severe storm later tomorrow, with the more elevated risk over southwest counties. The concern would be damaging wind gust and hail with any stronger storm. This surge of warm and unstable air will set the stage for a more elevated severe risk on Monday. Many times, in these events, smaller scale features can have an impact on whether a severe event materializes. I’ve been looking at some data which hints at a cluster of rain and storms developing near the coast tomorrow night. If that happened it could have an impact on Monday’s setup. That said, there is still plenty of data that shows a very unstable setup for Monday and this has my full attention.

WHAT TO EXPECT: There is a potential for a broken line of severe storms capable of producing damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes. This will not be an April 2011. I get that question a lot. However, based on forecast data, this appears to be one of the more significant threats that we’ve seen in quite some time. I would double check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio and download our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Make sure your methods of receiving weather alerts are all ready to go.

WHEN TO EXPECT: The potential for severe storms will begin by late morning and continue into East Alabama into the afternoon and evening. Some higher resolution data shows the storm development beginning closer to the I-65 corridor by lunchtime. The storm threat will come to an end Monday night, as colder/stable air settles in.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather beyond Monday looks great, with lots of sunshine through next Saturday. We will have some cold mornings, with lows in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. We could see another small rain chance for next Saturday night. I will have more details in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. tonight. Be sure to join us on WBRC!

