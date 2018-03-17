Multiple-vehicle wreck on 280 E causing significant delays - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Multiple-vehicle wreck on 280 E causing significant delays

(Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC) (Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC)
(Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC) (Source: Margie Gunter/WBRC)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

A wreck on 280 E is causing significant delays.

The accident occurred just west of the Summit in the eastbound lanes. All but one lane are closed.

There were at least six cars involved in the accident.

Consider using an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly