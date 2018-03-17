5 arrested in Walker County drug bust

A wreck on 280 E is causing significant delays. The accident occurred just west of the Summit in the eastbound lanes.More >>
The Walker County Sheriff's Department arrested five people this week during a drug bust.More >>
Showers developed early this morning with a few rumbles of thunder accompanying the storms to the north.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hanceville.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a deadly two car crash in Cullman County.More >>
