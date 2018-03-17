5 arrested in Walker County drug bust

The Walker County Sheriff's Office arrested five people this week during a drug bust.

Jerry Ray Lemley, 44, Conrad Otis Dean, 62, Christopher Lynn Davis, 44, Dana Marie Morales, 45, and Leanna Marie Warren, 37, were all taken into custody on Wednesday for various charges. All five are Empire residents.

Dean, Davis and Morales were charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Morales also had an outstanding warrant with Adamsville police for failure to appear in court. Warren was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Walker County sherriff's.

Lemley, who owns the house police raided, was charged with illegal possession of prescription medication, second-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear on third-degree criminal mischief and failure to appear on unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lemley is being held without bond on the Failure to Appear charges.

Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood released the following statement:

Burglaries and thefts can eat away at the fabric of a community. It causes concern among citizens who have to leave their home for work and school and then return to find their home has been burglarized. This is why I hold my investigators to a high standard ensuring they are doing every investigative step possible to bring these criminals to justice. Most burglaries and thefts take place during the daylight hours when homeowners are away, which reduces the chance the burglar will be noticed. Sgt. Anthony Leach is to be commended for this successful investigation.

