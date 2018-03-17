No. 1 seed Villanova cruises to victory over No. 9 seed Alabama

Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
Georgia has hired former Indiana coach Tom Crean as its coach, capping a fast-paced search that began when Mark Fox was fired on Saturday.More >>
John Calipari is now 20-0 in NCAA Tournament games when his team leads at halftime, but there were some tense moments in Boise on Thursday night as the 5th seeded Cats beat 12 seed Davidson 78-73.More >>
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) fell 81-58 to the No. 1 seed Wildcats.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
The No. 4 seed Wildcats (23-10) defeated the No. 7 seed Crimson Tide (19-15) 86-63 Saturday.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide kept it close in the first half against the Wildcats. But the second half was another story.More >>
No. 1 seed Villanova (31-4) vs. No. 9 Alabama (20-15)More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide are dancing for the first time since 2012. Bu will their return to the NCAA Tournament be short-lived as they take on Virginia Tech?More >>
The No. 9 seed Crimson Tide (20-15) defeated the No. 8 seed Hokies of Virginia Tech (21-12) 86-83 Thursday night.More >>
See a full list of the Crimson Tide players planning to participate at this year's Pro Day down in Tuscaloosa.More >>
