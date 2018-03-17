FIRST ALERT for severe storms Monday, large hail and damaging winds to follow

Showers developed early this morning with a few rumbles of thunder accompanying the storms to the north. A chance for a thunderstorm will continue for areas to the south through the afternoon. Much drier air is moving into North Alabama this afternoon which will effectively diminish rain chances or eliminate them entirely. There will also be less cloud clover allowing temperatures to approach 80 degrees. A weak area of low pressure will again approach North Alabama tonight and become stationary near I-20. Slightly cooler and drier air will allow temperatures to fall into the 52-59 degree range with rain ending in most locations overnight. Even before the main severe weather threat arrives Monday, there could be a few severe storms in South Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening but the greater threat comes during the afternoon and evening hours Monday. The main threat from the Sunday storms will likely be damaging winds and up to a quarter size hail so there is a threat for severe weather south of I-85. Instability, however, will begin increasing overnight and there remains at least a threat for severe storms to the south between Sunday night and Monday.

We appear to have a more likely chance for severe storms somewhere across the area with large hail and damaging winds as we go through the day Monday. Exact times, strength and type of severe weather is still uncertain but forecast models are predicting considerable instability developing Sunday night which is another condition we will be monitoring. The greatest impacts to be felt from the storm will be especially large hail which could be up to a tennis ball's size. All residents are strongly encouraged to be Weather Aware with Monday designated as a First Alert Weather Day. Yet another disturbance will move across the area as a second cold front Tuesday which will bring a chance for another round of showers. A possible thunderstorm is expected followed by an influx of colder air with a few areas even experiencing freezing conditions overnight Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. Another system is possible by the end of the week but this system will have little moisture with which to work so rain chances appear more limited heading into next weekend.

