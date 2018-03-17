The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms it is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hanceville.

Hanceville Police Chief Bob Long says officers had a driver's license check point set up at the intersection of Alabama Highway 91 and County Road 747 Friday night.

Around 11 pm, Long says a man drove up to the check point and didn't show any ID.

As officers attempted to get the man out of the car, he sped off. Officers fired several shots at the man's vehicle in an attempt to disable it. The vehicle became disabled and officers caught up to it. At that point, they realized the man had been hit by one of the bullets.

He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Chief Long says the man is a suspect in a robbery case from about 4 to 6 weeks ago in Hanceville and has a criminal record.

According to Chief Long, during the investigation, officers found a weapon and narcotics in the man's vehicle.

In addition to the robbery charges, the man will likely face charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, drug possession and attempting to elude officers.

Chief Long says when the man is released from UAB Hospital, he will be taken to the Cullman County Detention Center.

We will update this story as we get more information.

