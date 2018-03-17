FIRST ALERT for possible severe storms Monday

Severe storms appear likely across Central Alabama Monday afternoon and evening. Potential threats include large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Confidence has increased in the potential for large to very large hail. The tornado threat still remains unclear but does appear to be trending higher. The weather set up for Monday appears more ominous now, especially for the afternoon and evening. The tornado potential still remains uncertain through the day Monday. Today a weakening area of low pressure moves east and a cold front will move across the region which will likely produce a line of showers through the afternoon. There could also be a few thunderstorms but no severe weather is expected. Tonight showers will be more limited but there could still be a few showers or isolated thunderstorms. The front will push through early tomorrow morning, then stall to the south in the afternoon.

More thunderstorms may develop late Sunday night into Monday morning but instability will remain limited through the early part of the day Monday with the possibility for heavy rain, along the front which could lead to some localized flooding. Later Monday morning into the early afternoon, a surface low pressure area will strengthen leading to a more unstable atmosphere meaning an enhanced threat for severe weather including damaging hail, wind, and tornadoes Monday afternoon and evening. The low will move east and continue to move Tuesday and Wednesday. Another disturbance will finally push the cold front through the area Tuesday leaving only a chance for a few showers through the evening. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look to be cooler and drier as high pressure builds into the region behind the front.

