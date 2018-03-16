Expert: Warning signs could prevent workplace violence

Experts suggest there are warning signs that could help predict workplace violence. These signs, which we've seen here in Birmingham just this week, are often overlooked.

Police say an employee relations issue led up to the shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say after the suspect shot two people, he then turned the gun on himself.

When it comes to workplace violence, law enforcement veteran Mark Bailey says often times there are warning signs that lead up to it.

“If you notice we see many of these people commit suicide immediately after the action. So lets go back and look at the warning signs,” Bailey said.

Bailey has been in law enforcement for thirty years spending much of it with Bessemer Police. He’s now chief of police at Jefferson State Community College.

Bailey also trains organizations on how to deal with workplace violence. Bailey says a change in behavior is almost the number one warning sign combined with others.

“Pay attention to a person who has major anger issues. When look at planning an attack, what we find is people often talk about the pre-planning, if someone is talking about it, let us know so that we can intervene,” Bailey said.

The National Safety Council reports every year two million American workers report having been victims of workplace violence. A 2016 NSC study found violence is the third leading cause of death for healthcare workers and employees in professional and business services like education, law and media.

Some of the warning signs of workplace violence may seem like common sense—but Bailey says the last thing you or anyone else needs to do is ignore what you see around you.

“When there’s a threat and you know there’s a threat we have to say something. But I’m going to go a step further, if we have a criminal action and threats are a criminal action, we need to prosecute earlier rather than later. I’d rather see somebody go to jail for harassment rather than a homicide. Our interventions are the most important part of this,” Bailey added.

The National Safety Council says most every "place" is someone's workplace so you need to be alert at all times.

