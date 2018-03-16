FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Severe storms likely across Alabama

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. Rain will arrive by early Monday morning, but no severe weather is expected until the afternoon. The atmosphere will become more unstable through the day.

It is too early for specifics, but the threat could be a bit greater east of I-65 based on new data coming into our weather center. There is the possibility of a high impact weather day with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. In fact, large hail may be the primary threat. Model data suggests baseball size hail is possible.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including the WBRC First Alert weather app and NOAA weather radio. It is still early and we'll have many tweaks and adjustments to the forecast over the next several days. Make sure you continue to follow our information because forecasts can quickly become outdated.

In the meantime, we will see a few showers early Saturday with clearing skies during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

