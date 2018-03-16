Jasper woman dies in single-vehicle accident - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jasper woman dies in single-vehicle accident

JASPER, AL (WBRC) -

A Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident.

Brenda Marie Morrison, 29, died after her 2011 Hyundai left the road and was overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck occurred at 3:40 p.m. on AL 5, five miles north of Jasper.

