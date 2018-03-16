Jasper woman dies in single-vehicle accident

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday. Rain will arrive by early Monday morning, but no severe weather is expected until the afternoon. The atmosphere will become more unstable through the day.More >>
A Jasper woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident.More >>
A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County killed two women.More >>
A woman in West Alabama is facing charges after four dogs were found decomposed in a home.More >>
The Auburn Tigers (no. 4) kick off the NCAA Tournament in San Diego against the College of Charleston (no. 13). Follow all the action here.More >>
