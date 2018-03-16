Coaling woman arrested after dogs found decomposed in home - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Coaling woman arrested after dogs found decomposed in home

Stephanie Foster Lolley (Source: Ugochi Iloka/WBRC) Stephanie Foster Lolley (Source: Ugochi Iloka/WBRC)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A woman in Coaling is facing charges after four dogs were found decomposed in her home.

Stephanie Foster Lolley has been charged with four counts of animal abuse.

We will provide more details when they are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly