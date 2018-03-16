Oak Grove students create video in response to school shootings

The message behind a video produced and staring students of Oak Grove High School is simple: "See something, hear something, say something."

The idea began with the principal and teachers after school shootings in Florida and at Birmingham's Huffman High.

“There was real thought put into the idea of what we can do to communicate to our students our need--our need for them to share information with us,” said marketing teacher Brian Pope.

That desire he mentions got students talking after they viewed the video for the first time Wednesday.

“It made me feel like, safe knowing that video was out. A lot of people may have been touched by it,” said Oak Grove Senior Brianna Harvey.

“It affected me really mentally because I knew about all of the struggles our fellow schools are going through and I wanted to put an end to that,” said freshman Blake Owens.

So, Owens and a few of his classmates decided to use the video as a springboard to other similar unifying projects.

“And we decided that we were going to put sticky notes on every locker,” he said.

Those notes would have a positive message for everyone. But Harvey has already started her own way of making a difference.

“There are many people in my grade, classmates, that I've never spoken to, so I said, 'Hey, so and so. How are you doing?’ My hope is that they felt like I'm wanted here,” she said.

Students realize no school is immune from tragedy, but they also hope to make a difference.

“Hopefully that's where stuff like this comes into play and this can prevent stuff like that from happening here,” Owens said.

