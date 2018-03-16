Surviving victim in UAB Highlands Hospital shooting making progress

The victim who survived Wednesday night's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital is said to be making progress.

Tim Isley's Family released the following statement:

Doctors are pleased with his progress, and anticipate that he will remain in the Intensive Care Unit several more days. The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring expression of love. Special thanks to their Crosspoint church family and the Springville community for all of the food, cards, calls, and continued prayers as Tim continues to heal from his injuries.

The family also said in facebook post that Isley was able to come off a ventilator after his second surgery Thursday morning. He is also able to talk with his family.

Meanwhile, the family of Nancy Swift, the nurse administrative employee killed in the shooting, is mourning her loss.

A GoFundMe page describes the wife and mother of three as a "selfless and caring person who lived for helping others."

It also says Swift spent over 40 years working in the nursing community.

