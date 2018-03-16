Attorneys: Judge should drop Attalla administrator's felony child abuse charges

An Etowah County judge will decide in a couple of weeks whether to d rop felony child abuse charges against an Attalla school administrator.

Vice Principal Nathan Ayers is free on bond on that charge, and still acting in his capacity at Etowah Middle School. He was charged in December 2016 after a paddling left severe bruising on a student.

Circuit Judge William Ogletree held a day long hearing on defense attorneys' motion to d rop that charge based on a state law saying school administrators have "absolute immunity" in situations in which the school board's policies were followed correctly.

Attorneys called the school's principal, Jeffrey Johnson, to the stand to testify about the paddling, which he saw.

Johnson said the student was being punished for making an obscene gesture to another student as school let out the day before. He said he gave the student a choice between detention and a paddling, and he chose the paddling.

Johnson said he told the student to lean over the principal's desk and place his hands on the desk. After taking the first lick, he says the student said, "Ooh! Shot!"

The student explained he had gotten a shot in the left side of his behind shortly before -- and lifted his shorts to show the shot. The principal then gave him the option of a second lick or half detention, and he says the student say he'd take the second lick. Ayers administered both.

Johnson says there were efforts to contact the student's mother and the student acknowledged seeing those attempts. He says surveillance video in the school shows the student walking back to class without rubbing his behind, grimacing or showing any other amount of pain.

The criminal investigation, he says, began the following week when the student's mother confronted Ayers at the school with pictures of the student's hindquarters.

Dr. Melissa Peters, a Children's Hospital doctor whose specialties include child abuse injuries, testified that the police photos of the injuries showed deep, severe bruising that she characterized as blood coming up from deep to the surface of the skin. She testified she was surprised to hear the child had only been struck by the paddle twice.

Under cross examination, she admitted she also would have been surprised to hear he rode his bicycle for a couple of hours sometime shortly after the incident but said it would not have changed her determination that the student was a victim of child abuse.

In closing arguments, Jim Turnbach, a school board attorney who is part of the defense team, argued Ayers had "absolutely immunity" since the student handbook explains in detail the procedure for administering corporal punishment and Ayers followed it correctly. Prosecutor Carol Griffith argued the jury should determine whether Ayers crossed a line.

Ogletree says he will make his ruling after further filings from both sets of attorneys.

