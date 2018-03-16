Shohei Ohtani gives up 7 runs against Rockies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shohei Ohtani gives up 7 runs against Rockies

By JOSE M. ROMERO
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani was rocked for seven runs over 1 1/3 innings in his second major league spring training start for the Los Angeles Angels, allowing long home runs to Colorado's Ian Desmond and Nolan Arenado on Friday.

The 23-year-old Japanese two-way star was making his first big league exhibition appearance since Feb. 24, when he pitched 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee and gave up Keon Broxton's home run leading off the second.

Against the Rockies, he walked NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon leading off and allowed Arenado's one-out single before escaping the jam.

Desmond homered starting the second, Ohtani hit Chris Iannetta with a pitch, Mike Tauchman singled and Jordan Patterson loaded the bases when his popup dropped for a single.

Blackmon hit a two-run single, DJ LeMahieu reached on a run-scoring infield single for a 4-0 lead and Arenado hit a three-run homer. Ohtani struck out Trevor Story for the second time and was removed after allowing seven hits.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

    Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:40:24 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • The Latest: Lawsuit, accusations in previous bridge collapse

    The Latest: Lawsuit, accusations in previous bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 14:43:46 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:39:51 GMT
    (DroneBase via AP). This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018.(DroneBase via AP). This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.More >>
    Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.More >>

  • Pence protesters win free speech fight over St. Pat's parade

    Pence protesters win free speech fight over St. Pat's parade

    Friday, March 16 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-03-16 15:03:43 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 6:39 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:39:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Vice President Mike Pence, center, and his wife wife Karen Pence, right, welcome Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Ireland, left, to the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    The American Civil Liberties Union says it's suing the city of Savannah over plans to ban signs in an area of Savannah being secured for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly