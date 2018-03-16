Tuscaloosa police, NAACP trying to reach at-risk youth

Tuscaloosa police have used a new program called TAPS for months to better communicate with at-risk kids before they're too far gone.

This comes after authorities released security video over the summer that showed a shootout involving several teenagers on top of a parking deck.

Police Chief Steve Anderson believes it shows what Tuscaloosa police are trying to stop: Kids with access to guns involved in recent violent acts.

"We have people in the community that have an issue and because they don't know how to resolve that issue without resorting to violence they're getting guns and they're shooting at each other," Anderson recently told WBRC.

Tuscaloosa police aren't in the effort alone.

"We're trying to reach out to people that we see our young people in our community, we feel may be at high risk for being involved in these type situations," Anderson said.

Groups like the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP are also helping.

"They're dealing with issues that when I was coming along didn't exist. Now some of them it's about trying to survive," Tuscaloosa NAACP Chapter President Jerry Carter explained.

Carter says besides supporting the TAPS program, the civil rights group also targets at risk youth through a bridge program each Monday at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

And they expose some kids to trade classes at the Tuscaloosa Center for Technology twice a week to show them a skill and other options besides taking a violent route.

"If you're in a situation where you feel it's starting to escalate there's nothing wrong with saying yeah man you're right, I'll just let it go and walk away," according to Carter.

Tuscaloosa Police hope to expand the TAPS program this fall in more schools.

