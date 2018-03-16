All NB lanes on 20/59 near Alabama Splash Adventured closed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

All NB lanes on 20/59 near Alabama Splash Adventured closed

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

All NB lanes are closed on I-20/59 NB at mile marker 110.

The closure is due to a major wreck near Alabama Splash Adventure.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around Bessemer.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly