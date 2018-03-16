All NB lanes on 20/59 near Alabama Splash Adventured closed

All NB lanes are closed on I-20/59 NB at mile marker 110.
The closure is due to a major wreck near Alabama Splash Adventure.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around Bessemer.
We will provide more information when it becomes available.
