Hale Co. schools hiring full-time SRO

Moundville Mayor Tony Lester has a plan to better protect students by hiring a full-time student resource officer.

Lester told WBRC that Moundville's police chief will start interviewing candidates for a full-time school resource officer position. He'll also work with the Hale County School Board to come up with a job description for that person.

Mayor Lester addressed the school board on Thursday night.

Lester said board members agreed to support a proposal that creates an SRO position for Moundville schools.

"It's more than just having an officer there to try to prevent something like what's happened in other schools from happening. It's just to give another set of eyes to intervene in some kids lives possibly," Mayor Lester explained.

The city of Moundville will pay half of that officer's salary.

Mayor Lester hopes to have someone in that position by the time classes start in the Fall.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.