Helena house fire investigation continues

Flames shooting out of a home were far from the norm in Helena's Windham neighborhood.

The fire was at 8031 Rockhampton Circle -- and it caught neighbors by surprise.

“It was a real shock. I've never seen anything like this happen in our neighborhood,” Drew Hunter said.

He and his wife, Brenda, have lived in the neighborhood nearly 20 years.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday, they heard an undeniable sound just a block away that Hunter said sounded like a bomb.

“I mean a real explosion. It wasn't something that just went bang or crunch," he said. "It went boom!”

The residents of the home, two adults and two young girls, were able to escape unharmed, but flames and smoke left the house uninhabitable.

Helena fire investigators said Friday that based on where it started and what witnesses had told them they were preliminarily ruling it suspicious.

As the couple tried to salvage what they could, they declined our request to talk. But when the Hunters heard it was deemed suspicious they expressed concern, but also confidence in the city’s fire department.

“If they say it's suspicious, believe me, they know what they're doing,” Hunter said. “It wouldn't do anything to change our mind living here but, I'm really looking forward to see what happened here.”

According to officials, the family has someplace safe to stay tonight.

However, according to a Facebook page for that community, folks are rallying around the family trying to provide help in whatever way they can.

