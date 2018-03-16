How do I know a charity is trustworthy?

Four people in Indiana have been charged with using the Wounded Warrior name to raise money for themselves.

Federal prosecutors say the suspects created a fraudulent group called the Wounded Warrior Fund. They claimed to help veterans in three states.

Prosecutors say they pocketed more than $150,000 from more than 1,000 victims.

Because of this unfortunate issue, we wanted to share a website where you can check out charities before you give: charitynavigator.org.

The site gives you information about whether you can trust a charity or not, or if there are concerns about a charity you should know about.

