How do I know a charity is trustworthy?

An Etowah County judge will decide in a couple of weeks whether to drop felony child abuse charges against an Attalla school administrator.More >>
An Etowah County judge will decide in a couple of weeks whether to drop felony child abuse charges against an Attalla school administrator.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have used a new program called TAPS for months to better communicate with at-risk kids before they're too far gone.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have used a new program called TAPS for months to better communicate with at-risk kids before they're too far gone.More >>
ALDOT is keeping an eye on the investigation into a pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida.More >>
ALDOT is keeping an eye on the investigation into a pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida.More >>
Moundville Mayor Tony Lester has a plan to better protect students by hiring a full-time student resource officer.More >>
Moundville Mayor Tony Lester has a plan to better protect students by hiring a full-time student resource officer.More >>
All NB lanes are closed on I-20/59 NB at mile marker 110.More >>
All NB lanes are closed on I-20/59 NB at mile marker 110.More >>